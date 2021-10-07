Diaper bank sees influx of need amid price increase, shortage

Diapers are one of the latest pandemic shortages in some parts of the country, and the prices per pack are soaring. Crystal Parks, founder of the Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida, Inc., is making sure families can still get these essentials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Diapers are one of the latest pandemic shortages and the prices per pack are soaring. One local woman is making sure families can still get these essentials.

“Since January we’ve disturbed 120,000 diapers so that tells me that the need is great in our community and that I don’t see this trend slowing down at all,” said Crystal Parks, the Founder and President of Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida, Inc.

Parks has been working to address diaper insufficiencies throughout the community since 2019.

Before the pandemic, the National Diaper Bank Network found one in 3 families in the U.S. experience diaper need. Researchers say the pandemic’s effect on the global supply chain is likely increasing that need.

“Through this pandemic, we saw all the diaper shortages and now we’re seeing diaper price increases. So, families who are on limited incomes are struggling right now to get enough diapers to keep their babies clean and dry. And so, they’re looking to non-profit organizations, diaper banks, any food giveaways just to help supplement the diapers they’re not able to afford,” said Parks. “Contact a local diaper bank, contact a local non-profit. We will make sure you get the diapers you need because that will lead to potential health risks for your baby.”

Currently, the most needed items are newborn diapers, Pull-Ups, wipes, and size 5 and 6 diapers.

The organization also accepts open packages of diapers - if you have any that your child can no longer fit.

If you need diapers, click here.