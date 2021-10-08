Former Baptist Health doctor found guilty of indecent exposure sentenced to nearly 1 year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Baptist Health doctor who was found guilty last month of indecent exposure was sentenced Friday.

Judge Robin Lanigan sentenced Om Kapoor, 51, to 12 months in the Duval County jail with 30 days time served.

Before the sentence was handed down, Kapoor was emotional in court as his wife and supporters spoke of his good character and asked the judge for a merciful sentence.

“I ask for your mercy, please. My family has suffered enough in the last four years because of this case,” his wife said. “I just want him to come home.”

The defense said don’t just see this moment — see the whole man.

The prosecution argued that regardless off how many people spoke to his good character, the judge must remember the act that Kapoor was found guilty of.

The sentencing comes after a male patient told investigators he heard moaning and then “felt a wet substance hit the back of his leg” during a visit to Kapoor in December 2017.

Kapoor resigned after Baptist Health suspended him and was forbidden from treating male patients without supervision after state Surgeon General Celeste Philip imposed an emergency restriction on his license in 2018. A lawsuit was filed after the incident alleged missteps against the hospital, saying the company was negligent in keeping Kapoor on staff because it knew of the previous sexual misconduct allegation against him.

After a one-day trial in September 2021, Kapoor was convicted on the charge stemming from that incident involving a patient but found not guilty of battery.

Kapoor is also awaiting trial after being accused of sexual battery on a child.

Kapoor was arrested in August 2020 on a charge of sexual battery by a person 18 years or older on a child younger than 12, a capital felony offense.

An arrest report indicates a boy came forward and said Kapoor performed a sex act on him while he was at Kapoor’s house for a sleepover when he was in the third or fourth grade.