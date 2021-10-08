Use of recycling containers for regular trash pickup causing confusion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been since Monday that Jacksonville stopped curbside pickup for recycling, and News4Jax is finding out there are still some bugs to be worked out in the recycling plan.

For now, it seems the city has got a handle on removing the recycling materials people are dropping off at 14 designated sites. But where there still is confusion is on the recycling containers that people have at their homes. The mayor said last week that they could be used with regular trash pickup, with the contents taken to the landfill and not recycled.News4Jax followed one city crew today and found that is exactly what is happening. But on the Westside, where a private hauler, Waste Management, picks up the trash, that’s not happening. The regular trash is picked up, but anything in a recycle bin was left untouched on Friday.

Ad

Robert Biggs, who lives on Sissy Lane off Old Middleburg Road, says the mayor needs to get everyone involved on the same page.

“What you are saying is not happening,” Biggs said in reference to the mayor.

He added: “Get it done, and when you say something is going to happen, make sure everybody that is supposed to be doing it is doing it without patting yourself on the back.”

Last week, News4Jax reported the problem of people dumping recycling at the 14 drop-off points before they were supposed to do that. News4Jax checked several of those sites on Friday, and it looked like they are being cleared each night. The city has also added new signs saying what is allowed and what is not. News4Jax found most seem to be complying, but still, some people are dropping off materials in plastic bags — which is not allowed.

The mayor’s office says it is still working out details on this recycling suspension. As for not picking up the trash left curbside in some recycling containers, it will check with those private haulers and make sure everyone is on the same page.