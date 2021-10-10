Gas prices are rising in Florida. Here’s why, according to data

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fueling up at the pump in Florida is getting pricier.

“This is just ridiculous…just ridiculous,” said Darneil Henry, Jacksonville resident.

Prices are also soaring nationwide.

The new national average is $3.26, according to AAA. That’s more than $1 higher than last year.

In Florida, the state average is $3.17 and people News4Jax spoke to in Jacksonville said they are fed up.

“It makes no sense. They’re up one day and then they’re down the next and there’s no rhyme or reason,” said Debra Rains, Jacksonville resident.

“Our wages aren’t going up but the gas prices are and food and everything,” said Dustin Packs, Jacksonville resident.

Recent data is linking the rise in gas prices to:

More Americans on the road

The reopening of the economy

Limited supply because of hurricanes

In Duval County, gas prices average about $3.15 cents. Georgia’s average gas prices are below the national average, at around $3.06.