Accused drug dealer charged with manslaughter in man’s overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than five months after a man was found dead of a drug overdose at a home in Jacksonville’s Biltmore neighborhood, police have charged an accused drug dealer with manslaughter.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Ronnie Coleman Jr., 48, was booked into jail last week and he was ordered held on $200,000 bond in connection with the death of Brendan Macleod.

Bond was posted and Coleman was released two days later.

According to court records, investigators said Coleman sold narcotics to Macleod several times in the month leading up to the man’s death -- including April 22, 2021. Macleod’s body was found early the next morning and toxicology showed his cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.

Jail records show Coleman had several previous arrests on charges ranging from aggravated assault to drug possession and trafficking.