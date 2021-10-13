Lake City police investigate possible homicide

Police called Tuesday night to an apartment complex on South Marion Avenue found a tenant who had not been heard from for several days found dead in one of the units.

Lake City officers called to the Columbia Arms Apartments about 9 p.m. made entry into the apartment when there was no answer at the door and found a dead person inside.

Based on evidence at the scene, police began investigating the death as a homicide. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded and took over the investigation.

No other information will be released about the person who died until positive identification is made and the family is told.

The investigation is in the early stages and information is limited. If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact Investigator Gutshall with the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or report anonymously by calling the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.