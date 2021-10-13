What’s next for Curry? ‘We’ll see’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the next few years, Jacksonville is going to see some big changes — not only with downtown development but with city government.

There will be a new mayor in 2023. Mayor Lenny Curry will not be running because of term limits, but on Wednesday, he talked with News4Jax about what’s next for him.

“I don’t know,” Curry said. “It’s interesting, 51 years old and for the first time since I was early 20s, I don’t know. I started my career as an accountant and became an entrepreneur, got into politics. I don’t know what I’m going to do. We’ll see.”

The election for mayor is March 2023.