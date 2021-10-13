Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

What’s next for Curry? ‘We’ll see’

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry not running for mayor in 2023 because of term limits

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Lenny Curry, Politics
Mayor Lenny Curry
Mayor Lenny Curry (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the next few years, Jacksonville is going to see some big changes — not only with downtown development but with city government.

There will be a new mayor in 2023. Mayor Lenny Curry will not be running because of term limits, but on Wednesday, he talked with News4Jax about what’s next for him.

“I don’t know,” Curry said. “It’s interesting, 51 years old and for the first time since I was early 20s, I don’t know. I started my career as an accountant and became an entrepreneur, got into politics. I don’t know what I’m going to do. We’ll see.”

The election for mayor is March 2023.

About the Author:

Jim Piggott is the reporter to count on when it comes to city government and how it will affect the community.

