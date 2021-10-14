Jacksonville COVID taskforce plans ‘Day of Remembrance, Hope & Unity’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Names of those who lost their lives after contracting COVID-19 will fly high on flags this Sunday at a historic Jacksonville baseball park.

The Jacksonville COVID Taskforce is planning a “Day of Remembrance, Hope and Unity” on Sunday at James P. Smalls Park. It’s scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The event will remember those in the Jacksonville area who died from the virus and it will remind their families that their loved ones have not been forgotten. Their names will be displayed on banners throughout the park.

If you wish to submit a loved one’s name, the Taskforce asks you email JaxCOVIDTaskForce@Gmail.com.

Faith and community leaders as well as medical experts will attended and on-site vaccinations will be offered.

The free, outdoor event is open to the public. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.