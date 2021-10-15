Woman hit by car, killed on Kings Road, police say

News4Jax reporter Aaron Farrar joins us from the scene with more on what happened.

News4Jax reporter Aaron Farrar joins us from the scene with more on what happened.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was killed Friday morning when she was hit by a vehicle on Kings Road not far from Edward Waters University, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash was reported at 7 a.m. on Kings Road at the intersection of Spires Avenue.

JSO said a red Hyundai Elantra was headed east on Kings when the driver hit the elderly female pedestrian on the south side of the road.

A JSO spokesman said investigators determined the woman was hit in the crosswalk but they are trying to determine if she was crossing the street or if she had just stepped into the roadway.

The driver of the car remained at the scene, and he is cooperating with police.

This was the 174th traffic fatality and the 45th pedestrian killed in Duval County this year, police said.

Kings was blocked from Spires to Fairfax Street as the investigation continued but reopened by 9:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.