Man shot and killed near Lane Avenue South

Officers found an unresponsive male suffering an apparent gunshot wound near the 1500 block of Lane Avenue South on Saturday night.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives from the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are currently investigating the incident. JSO is asking for assistance from the community to contact at (904)630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS if you have any information.

News4Jax will update this story as more information comes through.