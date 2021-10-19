Supporters of Ahmaud Arbery walk Satilla Shores neighborhood where he was killed

Supporters for the family of Ahmaud Arbery left the Glynn County Courthouse on Tuesday to see the exact spot where the 25-year-old was shot to death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Supporters for the family of Ahmaud Arbery left the Glynn County Courthouse on Tuesday to see the exact spot where the 25-year-old was shot to death.

Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan are all facing murder charges and other crimes in Arbery’s death. Jury selection is underway for their trial at the courthouse.

It was an emotional day for supporters of Arbery’s family, as they stood in the very spot where he took his last breath. They cried and prayed, saying they hope this never happens to anyone else.

Supporters of Ahmaud Arbery take buses into Satilla Shores neighborhood on Oct. 19, 2021.

Arbery’s father and aunt joined supporters as they were escorted on buses by police into the Satilla Shores neighborhood, which is where the deadly shooting occurred. When he was shot, investigators said, Arbery was out for a run.

“We stand here today where Ahmaud’s body was slain because we want America to know that we stand where we need to stand,” one of the supporters announced to the crowd.

Alongside Glynn County Sheriff E. Neal Jump, they also walked to the house where Arbery was seen on video surveillance entering the home that at the time was under construction. An attorney who represents Larry English, the homeowner, later said that nothing was stolen from the construction site.

The supporters -- promising to stand for Arbery until the verdict is read.

People who never met Arbery stood in the beaming sun, staring at the ground -- some overcome with emotion.

They did not know Arbery. They only saw a video of his last minutes of life.

According to a court order, once the trial begins, the jury will hear from English but he will not be in court due to health issues. English’s attorney says his testimony has already been recorded and will be played in court after a jury is selected.