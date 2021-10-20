Partly Cloudy icon
73º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

JSO kills alleged suspect on the city’s Westside

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating a police-involved shooting.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigating a police-involved shooting. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has killed an alleged suspect on the city’s westside, the agency said Wednesday evening.

According to JSO, the suspect was shot and killed around 6 p.m. in the Hyde Park neighborhood near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Jammes Road.

No officers were injured, according to JSO.

It wasn’t immediately clear what crime the suspect was accused of.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

JSO investigates a police-involved shooting on the city's Westside. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning broadcast and multimedia journalist with 20 years experience.

email

facebook

twitter