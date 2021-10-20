JSO kills alleged suspect on the city’s Westside

(Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has killed an alleged suspect on the city’s westside, the agency said Wednesday evening.

According to JSO, the suspect was shot and killed around 6 p.m. in the Hyde Park neighborhood near the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Jammes Road.

No officers were injured, according to JSO.

It wasn’t immediately clear what crime the suspect was accused of.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.