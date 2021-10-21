Artist behind iconic Ahmaud Arbery mural and his connection to the community

In this May 17, 2020, photo, a recently painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. It was painted by Miami artist Marvin Weeks. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Many community members are eager to get justice for Ahmaud Arbery.

But the process of finding an impartial jury for the trial of the three men charged in his murder has been moving slowly.

After three days in court, 15 potential jurors are now moving on to the next step of the process.

Arbery’s friends and family said they’re staying patient and do not want this jury selection process to be rushed.

As attorneys work to find a jury in the trial for the three men charged in the murder of Arbery, Arbery’s impact can be felt all around Brunswick, in the calls for justice and a mural in the community.

Marvin Weeks is the artist behind one iconic artwork.

“Brunswick is my home and the legacy. I was aware of the legacy and I wanted to come back home and be the artist to come back home and tell that story because I thought I knew the community better,” Weeks said.

Cellphone video of Arbery being shot while jogging last February sparked protests nationwide.

Family friends say they do not want to rush the jury selection process.

“The most important thing is to um get the jurors that are worthy—so expediency is not my issue. I want the right jurors to serve,” said Delores Pilote, Brunswick native.

Weeks said hearing about Arbery’s story brought back memories of what it was like for him growing up in Brunswick.

“It definitely attached me to my past and a long story of how African American males from the time I was a child experienced in this community,” Weeks said.

Hoping this tragedy and trial can unite the community rather than divide it.

Jury selection is set to pick back up Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse.