Family of murdered Jacksonville father of 4 pleads for witnesses to come forward

Relatives of a man found shot to death on Sept. 29 identified him as 31-year-old Timothy Thomas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family’s plea for witnesses to come forward nearly a month after their loved one was found murdered.

“And I just have faith that I’m going to get justice for my son,” Robin Clemons said.

They say he was a father of four children and that he suffered from a mental illness he had little control over.

They say he was a father of four children and that he suffered from a mental illness he had little control over.

The goal of the news conference Wednesday was to keep a spotlight on the investigation hoping a witness will come forward with information that may help detectives.

“They working on the case,” Clemons said.

And that’s the only update Robin Clemons says she has been able to get from police regarding the murder of her son. She says on the morning of Sept. 29, she arrived at the intersection of 9th and Pullman where police were beginning their investigation into his death.

“They just said he was shot multiple times. They were not able to tell me too much of anything,” she said.

That’s because investigators had little to go on.

Nearly a month later, there is no new information as to what led up to the shooting and no suspect description.

“If you know something, tell it because if it happened to you, you will want someone to talk right?” said sister LeShanda Walker.

Jacksonville police say on the morning they discovered Thomas’s body, they were responding to his location after a shot-spotter device detected more than a dozen gunshots.

“Whoever did this to my son, really didn’t like my son. And I feel it had to be someone he knew,” his mother said.

If anyone has information that can lead detectives to a suspect, you are urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.