2 injured, 1 critically, in Union Street shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man was critically injured and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday morning in the downtown area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds about 6:50 a.m. on East Union Street near Palmetto Street. Police said both were taken to a nearby hospital — one with critical injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said evidence suggests that this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).