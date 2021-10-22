Bystander hit by bullet during fight between two women in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bystander was injured Thursday night after they were hit by a stray bullet at an Arlington apartment complex.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, two women got into a fight at an apartment complex on Kona Avenue around 7 p.m. before one of them pulled out a gun and fired a shot. The shot missed their intended target and hit a bystander, JSO said.

The bystander was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was released and no other information was immediately available.

Also Thursday night, a man was found with a bullet wound on the Northside after a car he was driving crashed into a utility pole around 9 p.m. on Cleveland Road, JSO said.

The man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. JSO did not give any suspect information.

Anyone with information about either one of these incidents is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.