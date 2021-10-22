Out of the tragedy of Ahmaud Arbery’s death, one song writer finds inspiration

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this May 17, 2020, photo, a recently painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February. It was painted by Miami artist Marvin Weeks. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Jury selection in the trial of the three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder wrapped up for the week Thursday.

The judge announced that court will pick back up Monday morning, not on Friday like what was expected.

By the end of Day 4, eight additional potential jurors have qualified to move on to the next round of jury selection process. That means there are now 23 in total out of pool of 64 people which attorneys are hoping to secure.

Outside of the courtroom calls for justice for Arbery continue to grow in the community.

The death of Arbery, who was running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood when he was killed, has transformed the town of Brunswick and impacted so many people across the country.

On Thursday, News4Jax met one singer who said he and other local artists came together to write a song titled “Why I Run.”

Larry Rogers Jr. has lived in Brunswick for more than two decades.

“It hurts because nobody wants to lose a son. Nobody wants to lose a daughter, not to something like this.”

Rogers said he channeled this pain by creating music.

“I was inspired to write a song that would not invoke violence but peace and just to bring the whole community together,” Rogers said.

“For justice and peace, and equality, and the world they will see, that’s why I run.,” the lyrics say.

The song also calls for peace, justice and equality.

The music was produced by about a dozen artists from Brunswick.

“We want everybody to join in and fight with us whether you white, black, brown. It doesn’t matter. We’re here together,” Rogers said.

Rogers hopes through this song he can spread his message and Arbery’s story to even more people.