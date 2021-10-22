Police say ‘all parties identified’ in violent confrontation that left worker in critical condition

Police investigate after woman trying to unlock car in Arlington was robbed, beaten, run over just before midnight Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two days after a woman called to unlock a car at an Arlington gas station was critically injured in an altercation, then falling from a moving vehicle, police said the vehicle involved was located and all parties have been identified.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office did not say if anyone was arrested, only that “this continues to be an active investigation.”

Police investigated Wednesday night’s incident at the intersection of Playa Way and University Boulevard North as a life-threatening robbery.

The wormer was struck several times, possibly by the people of the car she had just opened, then fell off that car as it sped away, according to video taken by witnesses.

Sgt. Patrick with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the call originally came in as a hit-and-run because the woman was found laying on in the street. Detectives were told the incident began as a robbery in the parking lot.

Ad

Police said the worker was called to the area by a motorist who reported his keys were locked in his vehicle. At some point as the woman employee was working, a struggle between the victim and a woman began. Videos provided to News4Jax by a witness show the worker refusing to get off the trunk of a car until she is paid.

Video from witnesses showed women apparently fighting over the fee for unlocking a car and the victim on trunk of that car as it left the scene.

“You did not pay!” she can be heard saying in the video.

“I did. It’s in the cash app,” the man replied.

A woman who was with the driver of the car pulled the worker off the trunk and they began to struggle -- perhaps over the car keys. Both women throw punches. Once she breaks away, the worker climbs back on the trunk and the man and a woman shown in the video get in the car as a witness yells, “Hold on. She on the car bro!”

They drove away. After a few dozen feet, the victim fell onto the street. Police said the victim is in life-threatening condition.

The videos given to News4Jax have were also shared with police.

Ad