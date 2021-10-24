Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigates reports of people being shot by BB guns

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said it has been investigating cases of several people being shot or shot at with either a BB, pellet, or an Airsoft gun.

And now authorities are warning parents to properly educate their children on how to use of those guns.

Airsoft guns that shoot plastic balls are toys for target practice or shooting competitions between groups of people who wear protective gear while shooting at each other in an arena. Airsoft Barracks manager Dennis Hejduk said these toys which look like real guns were not meant to be pulled on people or shot at people in the street.

“These can hit an eye and damage it permanently. This can break your teeth. So, if they are shooting these at random people walking down the street, it can definitely cause some damage,” Hejduk said.

BB and pellet guns that shoot metal balls can cause even more damage.

“Even the little pellet guns, those are used to kill small game. Little birds, rabbits. Stuff like that if you hit someone in the neck, it could really do some damage. You shouldn’t have those out in public shooting people,” Hejduk said.

Unfortunately, this is what has been happening in Columbia County which is why the sheriff’s office issued this public service announcement on its Facebook page.

“We don’t know if this is some kind of social media challenge or people who had the same bad idea,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Bad idea because not only can these toys injure someone, they can also scare someone into fearing for their life.

“If someone who is lawfully armed for self-defense and see a gun pointed at them, they may pull their own weapon and try to defend themselves,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Adam Deputy is the father of a 7-year-old who competes in Airsoft competitions. He said this is the conversation he had with his son on day one.

“You have to make sure they have the understanding that this is a real gun and this is a fae gun, but other people don’t know that so, you have to be careful,” Deputy said.

Pointing an Airsoft or BB gun at random people on the street can also land you in jail if caught.