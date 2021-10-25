Jacksonville man gets 12 years in prison for trying to meet child for sex, feds say

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to using the internet to attempt to entice a child to engage in sexual activity, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Monday.

Wayne Dale Epps Jr., 36, pleaded guilty in June.

On Feb. 14, 2020, according to court documents, an undercover FBI agent, who was posing online as the family member of a 12-year-old child, was contacted by the user “ksaber2040,” who was later identified as Epps.

Over the next several days, according to federal prosecutors, Epps and the undercover agent talked online, and Epps confirmed that he wanted to meet the “child” to engage in sexual activity.

On Feb. 18, 2020, according to prosecutors, Epps drove to a shopping center in Jacksonville to meet the “child” for sex and was arrested by FBI agents.