32-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of 72-year-old, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 72-year-old man, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Keith Cooper is charged with murder, police said.
Police said they were called about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a home on West 14th Street at Connally Avenue. According to police, a 72-year-old man was shot in the chest in the backyard of the home and died at a hospital.
Investigators said they identified Cooper as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Cooper was arrested Saturday and booked early Sunday morning into the Duval County jail, according to jail records.