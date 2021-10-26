32-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of 72-year-old, JSO says

A 72-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in the backyard of a Jacksonville home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 72-year-old man, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Keith Cooper is charged with murder, police said.

Police said they were called about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a home on West 14th Street at Connally Avenue. According to police, a 72-year-old man was shot in the chest in the backyard of the home and died at a hospital.

Investigators said they identified Cooper as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Cooper was arrested Saturday and booked early Sunday morning into the Duval County jail, according to jail records.