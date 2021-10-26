Clear icon
80º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

32-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of 72-year-old, JSO says

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Jacksonville
A 72-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in the backyard of a Jacksonville home.
A 72-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in the backyard of a Jacksonville home. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 72-year-old man, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Keith Cooper is charged with murder, police said.

Police said they were called about 12:40 p.m. Saturday to a shooting at a home on West 14th Street at Connally Avenue. According to police, a 72-year-old man was shot in the chest in the backyard of the home and died at a hospital.

Investigators said they identified Cooper as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Cooper was arrested Saturday and booked early Sunday morning into the Duval County jail, according to jail records.

Keith Cooper (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.