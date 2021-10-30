Jacksonville honors military veterans with annual Veterans Day Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville and News4Jax will honor the men and women who have fought for our country’s freedoms in one of the largest Veterans Day parades in the Southeast.

On Thursday, November 11, a patriotic presentation featuring grand marshals, senior military officials, active-duty and retired military, veterans groups, local high school marching bands, decorative floats, giant balloons, JROTC units and more will march through the streets of Downtown to show their appreciation for our retired and active-duty service members. The City of Jacksonville’s Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A.

Live coverage of the parade will begin at 11 a.m. on WJXT-Channel 4, News4Jax.com and News4Jax+. Kent Justice and Melanie Lawson will emcee the event, which starts at 11:01 a.m. Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day, which is still celebrated in other countries along with Remembrance Day, marking the end of World War I. Major hostilities in the war formally ended at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 and is observed annually on November 11 as a federal holiday in the United States.

Ad