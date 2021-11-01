‘Argument’ leads to triple shooting at East Arlington house party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people in their 20s are injured after an argument at an Arlington house party turned violent around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Lt. Nguyen with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said one of the shooting victims, a male, called 911 about the shooting while another party goer was driving him to the hospital. The other two, a man and woman, were driven to the hospital by witnesses as well.

The shooter is known to the victims, but did not stay at the scene, according to police. Nguyen said investigators are working on confirming the suspected man’s identity.

All three victims are expected to survive their injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.