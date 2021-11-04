Man accused of using knife to abduct ex-girlfriend in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday and accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint.

According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, officers responded to a Fernandina Beach home this week to conduct a well-being check after family members reported domestic violence and a possible abduction.

After the woman missed a lunch date, family members told police the alleged victim called them and said her ex-boyfriend had kidnapped her and was holding her against her will. The phone call then ended abruptly, police said.

Police were eventually able to find the man’s truck at a hotel in Jacksonville Beach.

The man and the victim were found inside one of the rooms and the man was taken into custody.

The victim, who did not appear injured, told police that she had been abducted and that her ex-boyfriend had put a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

Detectives got a warrant for Kidnapping, and a judge reviewed and signed the warrant with a bond amount of $2 million, police said.