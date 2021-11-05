Sandbags available for Nassau County residents

As a nor’easter arrives with high astronomical tides, the main hazard will be moderate to major coastal flooding along the Atlantic coast, St. Johns River and inland tributaries, according to Nassau County officials.

Property owners in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to secure their properties. The county has made sandbags available for residents who may need them. They can be picked up until 8 p.m. Friday, as well as from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, at the following locations:

• Yulee Road Department — 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, FL 32097

DeeDee Bartels Boat Ramp — 97177 Pogey Place, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Yulee Ballpark — 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee, FL 32097

Hilliard Road Department — 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard, FL 32046

As a result of the coast flood warning and high surf advisory in effect as of Friday evening, the county manager, in consultation with the emergency management director and public works director, has made the decision to temporarily suspend driving on county beaches (Peters Point south to the state park). County officials will continue to monitor the beach and will reevaluate as needed throughout the weekend.