JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Monday night that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

About 7:30 p.m., according to police, a woman was shot several times by her brother at the Midtown Oaks Apartments on Art Museum Drive.

Sgt. Steven Patrick with the Sheriff’s Office said that the woman called police herself and that her adult brother is in custody. The two live together, according to Patrick.

There were no witnesses.