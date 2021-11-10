Out-of-state pet owner offering $2K for dog lost in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s commonly said that some people are willing to go above and beyond for their pet-- but what about paying $2,000 to get it back?

A woman from Dallas, Texas is pleading with people in Jacksonville to keep an eye out for her Jack Russel mix, Slikk. If you do, she’s willing to pay big.

Asia Scroggins and her twin sister are offering $2,000 for anyone who can find Slikk. The dog, pictured above, jumped out of the sisters’ truck that they drive from Dallas to Jacksonville twice a week. CNN did a feature piece on the sisters in 2019 detailing their experience working in the trucking industry.

It’s the job that kept the Scroggins sisters from being able to stay longer and search for Slikk. They spent hours-- as long as they could-- looking through a wooded area near the Commonwealth exit off 295 early Wednesday morning but weren’t able to find the beloved pet.

Scroggins said that she received Slikk as a gift from her girlfriend five years ago. Finding the dog is paramount for Scroggins since her girlfriend tragically died in a car crash 6 months after gifting the pup.

Anyone who is able to find Slikk is asked to turn him over to Animal Control and Protective Services or the Humane Society and then call Scroggins so she can make arrangements to pick Slikk up and discuss the transfer of the reward of $2,000.

Slikk weighs about 20 pounds is 5-years-old and, was last wearing a yellow collar. Slikk has a microchip in his back with Scroggins’ information.

Slikk loves a good truck stop-rest stop. Scroggins is eager to have him back. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)