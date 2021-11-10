Tell us: What are you thankful for, Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – 2021 marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving feast between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indian tribe in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

While most of us only dream of the turkey, dressing and pies that go into a day (or three) of feasting, it’s almost marked by a time to reflect on the following year and be thankful for the blessings in our lives.

This year has been another tough time of fighting through the pandemic and many families will be celebrating together for the first time in a while. That’s why our team at News4Jax wanted to know what the people of Jacksonville and all our surrounding communities in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are thankful for this year.

Is there a moment from this past year that makes you especially thankful to call Jacksonville or your community home? What about a person or an organization who supported you or your family this year, or who has modeled resilience during the pandemic? Maybe a teacher, a neighbor or a friend who helped you get through the year? Or a restaurant, museum or place that gave you some much needed comfort and joy?

We’d love to hear about it.

You can fill out the form below, with anything from a simple phrase to a short story about what you’re thankful for in our city this year. Later this month, we’ll share out a collection of what we heard on all our News4Jax platforms.