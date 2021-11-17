Apartment engulfed in flames on the Southbank

A firefighter has been taken to the hospital after battling a fire at an apartment early this morning. The fire is out now, but it has impacted several families in the complex on Reed Avenue.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a two-story apartment building fire at 2020 Reed Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to firefighters, all seven residents from four different apartments made it out safely before they arrived on scene. Those residents are not allowed back inside due to severe damage to the wiring. JFRD is not able to turn the electricity back on at this time.

One apartment had heavy damage and two other apartments had minor damage.

Crews stayed on scene after they put out the fire to make sure there were no hot spots. However, one firefighter was taken to the hospital as caution for heat exhaustion.

JFRD believes the fire started in a bedroom on the first floor.

JFRD called the American Red Cross to help out the families impacted.