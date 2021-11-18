Former St. Augustine Mayor Edward Mussallem dies at age 97

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Edward Mussallem, who served as city commissioner and mayor of St. Augustine, has died. He was 97 years old.

In a letter, current Mayor Tracy Upchurch calls his death a great loss for both his family and the community. He writes that the World War II veteran’s leadership created lasting legacies and his public service for the city of St. Augustine affects residents’ lives daily.

“The zoning code including the creation of the Historic Preservation Districts was adopted under his leadership. This continues to be the fundamental footprint that preserves our unique sense of identity. If your love for St. Augustine includes the City’s architecture and aesthetics, you can thank Mayor Mussallem,” Upchurch writes.

Upchurch points out that Mussallem, an avid boater and fisherman, ensured the construction of the lighthouse and boat ramp. He served as mayor from 1976-1980.

As noted in an obituary on Jacksonville.com, he is survived by his daughter, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ad

On Friday, city flag poles in St. Augustine will fly the American flag at half staff in Mussallem’s honor.