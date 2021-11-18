Man found shot to death behind home near UF Health Jacksonville

A man was found fatally shot behind a home on North Davis Street on Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Thursday morning behind a home on North Davis Street, not far from UF Health Hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A JSO sergeant said police were called about 9:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting and found the man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said paramedics responded but the man died at the scene, which is just a block west of the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating and said they currently have no suspect information but are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.