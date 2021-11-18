65º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man found shot to death behind home near UF Health Jacksonville

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Jacksonville
A man was found fatally shot behind a home on North Davis Street on Thursday. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Thursday morning behind a home on North Davis Street, not far from UF Health Hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A JSO sergeant said police were called about 9:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting and found the man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said paramedics responded but the man died at the scene, which is just a block west of the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating and said they currently have no suspect information but are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach out to JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email