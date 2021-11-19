St. Augustine man found guilty in cousin’s murder & sentenced to life in prison

A St. Augustine man was found guilty Thursday evening in the 2018 killing of his cousin and was then sentenced to life in prison, the State Attorney’s Office said.

Following a four-day trial, according to court records, a St. Johns County jury found Vermount Anderson Jr., 40, guilty of first-degree murder.

After the verdict was handed down, prosecutors said, Anderson was sentenced to life in the Florida State Prison.

Anderson was arrested in April 2019 after his cousin, 39-year-old Everett Thompson, was found dead in December 2018 in a rented pickup truck in rural St. Johns County, authorities said.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, evidence showed that Anderson met with Thompson on Poa Boy Farms Road just off County Road 214, and during the meeting, Anderson pulled out a handgun and fired one round through the open driver side window of the pickup truck, fatally striking Anderson.

Ad