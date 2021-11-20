Roadside assistance worker says she has brain damage following violent confrontation

Video from witnesses showed women apparently fighting over fee for unlocking car, victim on trunk of car as it left scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A roadside assistance worker says she nearly died while responding to a call in Arlington.

Cellphone video captured the encounter, which occurred nearly a month ago. Alyssa Munday, the roadside assistance worker, said she was hospitalized. She’s out now, and on Friday, she told News4Jax that she’s making progress.

Still, she says, doctors told her she will have lifelong brain damage after what happened.

“His wheels spun for a moment and his car took off and that’s when I come flying off the back of his vehicle,” Munday recalled.

Munday said she responded to a call on Oct. 20 about a man who had locked his keys inside his car. She said after she unlocked the man’s car, he refused to pay, and got into the car with a woman, trying to take off.

Ad

“With the door open, they start backing out while I’m still standing there and the door hits me and I fall over,” she said.

Munday said she was hit by the car three times. She said she was on the ground calling for help when the woman got out of the car and started punching her.

Munday said she fought back in self-defense.

“That’s when she takes my phone, wallet and keys out of my hands and throws them into the passenger side, underneath the seat. That’s why I jumped onto the back of their vehicle,” Munday said.

She could be seen clinging to the car’s trunk, until she falls off. Munday was rushed to an intensive care unit.

After two weeks in the hospital, she headed home. But her recovery is far from over. Her life has changed.

“I’m no longer allowed to join the Navy, which I was in the process of doing,” she said.

No arrests have been announced. Munday said detectives told her that they questioned the driver, but do not have the evidence to charge him.