Jacksonville police arrest woman accused in deadly shooting at Westside home

Woman killed in apparent domestic dispute in home on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police arrested a woman accused in a fatal shooting of another woman on Friday morning in the Sweetwater area of Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Synorae Thompson, 37, is charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Sgt. Chris Stephens with the JSO Homicide Unit said police were called to Autrey Avenue South around 4:30 a.m. Friday because of reports that a person had been shot.

They found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound to her torso. He said that paramedics responded, but she died at the scene.

Investigators said someone inside the home called 911, and they believe the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute.

The Sheriff’s Office said Monday that detectives had determined that Thompson shot the woman during a dispute.

Thompson was booked shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday into the Duval County jail, according to jail records.

Synorae Thompson (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

If you or someone you know is or has been a victim of domestic violence or abuse, there are resources available: