How to avoid the headaches as the holiday travel rush begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving travel is expected to break pre-pandemic records this year with 53.4 million Americans expected to travel for the holiday.

According to AAA, domestic air travel is up 80% in comparison to last year. As of Nov. 7, 2021, bookings for Thanksgiving week flights are up 78% over last year, and they’re even slightly ahead of 2019, being up 3.2% from pre-pandemic levels.

Despite this boost in air travel, AAA finds that the average lowest airfare is 27.3% less than last year coming in at $132.

About 2.9 million Floridians will travel for Thanksgiving which is a 13% rebound from the total number of travelers during the 2020 holiday.

Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday are the busiest and most expensive days for Thanksgiving travel.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 20 million people at airport security checkpoints nationwide over a 10-day period.

Travelers should expect long lines and plan for extra time at TSA checkpoints.

Here are a few rules of thumb to follow if you’re flying this holiday season.