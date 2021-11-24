In midst of filling up, woman says her purse was snagged

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A person of interest was taken into custody after a woman’s purse was stolen out of her car at a Callahan gas station, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristina Isgitt said she was in the midst of filling up her tank when it happened.

“Gas was leaking all over my hands, I left the gas pump going,” she told News4Jax.

Isgitt said she went inside the convenience store to wash her hands and didn’t lock her doors.

Another woman is seen opening the passenger’s side door of the car, taking the purse and driving off in just seconds.

Isgitt said her driver’s license and social security card were both inside the purse.

“I feel like there’s so many people that do what I did without even thinking about it,” she said. “Lock your doors no matter what.”

Isgitt said some of her belongings have been recovered.