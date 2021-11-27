11,000 people expected to travel through Jacksonville International Airport on Sunday

For those flying home on Sunday, Jacksonville International Airport officials recommend arriving two hours before departure.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Long lines and crowds of people are expected at Jacksonville International Airport on Sunday following the Thanksgiving weekend.

Approximately 11,000 people will travel through JAX tomorrow, making it nearly as busy as the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. If you are flying tomorrow, give yourself plenty of time: arrive two hours prior to departure. — JAXairport (@JAXairport) November 27, 2021

Airport officials posted Saturday on Twitter saying approximately 11,000 people will travel through the airport. That is nearly as busy as the Wednesday before the holiday. News4JAX spoke with travelers that day, and some said it was a close call making it to their flights.

“Just plan everything three hours early please because now I go to wait and I’m almost late,” said Laurne Pierce.

“I thought I was going to go through a little bit smoother but I’m good though. I have no delays my flight is on time,” said Delector Swanigant.

For those flying home on Sunday, JAX officials recommend arriving two hours before departure. This allows enough time to find parking, check bags and navigate through security.

Records show more than 53 million Americans were expected to travel this weekend. Roughly 4.2 million planned to fly.