Bibles and basketball: Coaches bring street ball ‘back’ in safe, Christian atmosphere

JACKSONVILLE , Fla. – On the court is how kids are learning the game of life and how to make the most of it with the right plays.

With help from mentors like Coach Reubenl, discipline, hard work, and love-- each child has a better shot at success.

“God says in his word he said if I don’t chase you, I don’t love you. I say ‘Aye man-- I love you, man. I’m doing this because I need to discipline you here so you won’t be disrespectful in school or out in the community,” said Reuben Stevens with Black Top Ministry.

Coach Reuben is more than just a coach with Black Top Ministry’s Outreach program. He and the other coaches are father figures to many of the players.

“I didn’t have a father in my life. We believe in a village raising one of these kids and that’s what we’re doing,” said Stevens.

The coaches’ tough love isn’t always easy to deal with. Elijah Coleman has been a member ever since he was a small child.

“Sometimes it gets me frustrated but I know they’re trying to help me get better. So, like when they get on me, I just don’t worry about it anymore,” said Elijah Coleman, student-athlete.

“I love them. And everything we do; we do out of love,” Stevens added.

The program is available to kids from ages 5-years-old to 18. It doesn’t matter what part of Jacksonville that you’re in.

Visit Blacktop Basketball on Facebook for more information.