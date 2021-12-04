‘My little miracle’ Mother grateful after 4-year-old narrowly survives crash rampage

We're hearing from the mother of a 4-year-old girl who's critically hurt after the driver of the car she was riding in hit multiple vehicles and rammed one intentionally, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl, who was critically injured after she was involved in several car crashes with her father 23-year-old Andy Reyes Ramos on November 25, is expected to make a near-full recovery.

Anjelica Ferrara says her daughter has dozens of injuries. After the crashes, which involved three cars and at least three collisions, 4-year-old Auriana Reyes was half-paralyzed and her spine had separated from her skull.

Auriana has already had several surgeries since arriving at the hospital and will need more to make the best recovery.

“One percent of people survived these injuries. I knew this already because I am a surgical tech, but her doctor told me too that 99% of people do not survive these kinds of injuries or are hooked to machines for the rest of their lives. She’s my little miracle. I just hate that this happened during the holidays because it’s her favorite time of year,” Ferrera said.

Ad

The girl’s father, Reyes Ramos, was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including DUI and child neglect.