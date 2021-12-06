Man arrested in connection to shooting on Burlingame Court, deputies say

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection to a November shooting on Burlingame Court that resulted in the death of a man.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they have taken into custody Patrick Lee Smith, who is accused of shooting a man that eventually died at Memorial Hospital after being shot in the torso.

Smith is accused of speeding away from the scene in a gold-colored sedan, deputies said.

Smith and the victim reportedly got into an argument before the shooting, deputies said.