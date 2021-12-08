Jacksonville lieutenant facing termination over indecent exposure accusation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lt. Joel Vandeliner was with a group of other male officers when, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he exposed himself.

The report states that one of the officers was bothered by the incident, but did not tell anyone in the Sheriff’s Office until Nov. 22, when he contacted the JSO Integrity Unit. That officer stated that he never mentioned it to anyone for “fear of reprisal,” but further stated that he is now coming forward because “enough is enough and someone has to come forward.”

According to the report, the officer gave a statement to Internal Affairs, but could not remember the exact date of the incident, saying it was in September or October. When asked if he felt victimized by the incident, the officer agreed he did feel that way.

Internal Affairs asked Lt. Vandeliner to come in for an interview, but he declined after speaking with his lawyer.

He was issued a notice to appear. JSO says Vandeliner faces termination.