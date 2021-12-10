Curry on Jacksonville gas tax increase: ‘We are going to follow through on our policies’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting in January, Jacksonville’s local gas tax is going to double from 6 cents a gallon to 12 cents.

There are efforts by a Jacksonville City Council member to stop that from happening. But, on Friday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he is sticking with the plan.

“We just passed, as you know, legislation as it relates to our gas tax for much-needed infrastructure, keep our promises. We are going to follow through on our policies that we have here in Jacksonville and continue to do infrastructure work,” he told News4JAX.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing that the state hold back on collecting the state portion of that tax for a few months, a measure that would need legislative approval. Curry said that is fine, but Jacksonville has made promises and he is pushing for that to happen.

The City Council could take up the measure Tuesday night.