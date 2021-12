BREAKING OVERNIGHT -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist.

It happened around 11:30 last night when two teenagers, 17 and 18-years-old, were driving on Walter Avenue and struck the bicyclist head-on in the northbound lane. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information regarding this crash, call JSO.