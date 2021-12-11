Police searching for missing 11-year-old last seen in Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old boy, last seen Friday evening in the Springfield neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 14th and Main streets in reference to the missing child. Police said family members reported that the child left the area on foot earlier in the evening.

The boy is identified as Damien Richardson. He’s 5-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds.

He was last known to be wearing a blue and white T-shirt, tan pants, green and white socks, and shoes of an unknown color.

If seen, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.