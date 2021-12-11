Woman critically injured when dog runs in front of motorcycle, FHP says

A motorcyclist was injured on County Road 308 in Putnam County.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old motorcycle rider suffered critical injuries Friday afternoon when a dog ran in front of her motorcycle, causing a crash in Putnam County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash was reported about 4:35 p.m. Friday on County Road 308 at Trigger Trail.

They said the dog ran in front of the motorcycle, causing the rider to lose control and the motorcycle overturned.

The woman, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries.