Man accused of ramming parked JSO cruiser at Westside substation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of ramming a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser while it was parked at a Westside sub-station on Saturday was arrested after a standoff.

According to JSO, officers saw the man drive his Jeep into a cruiser around 8:30 p.m. at the substation off Blanding Boulevard.

The man refused officers commands to exit his vehicle, JSO said, and continued to drive into the parked cruiser. JSO said officers eventually pinned the Jeep in place with two other police cars as he continued his attempts to drive through the parked cruiser. After a 25-minute standoff, the man got out of the Jeep and was taken into custody by K9 and patrol officers.

JSO said he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and charged with felony vandalism.