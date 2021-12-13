St. Johns County overcoming school bus driver shortage with creative marketing, bonuses

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School district faced a school bus driver shortage when the pandemic hit. Many school districts had the same problem when it came to worker shortages.

But the fast-growing school district is now on track to have 97% of its positions filled when the new year begins.

The school district, which has nearly 23,000 student riders, said competitive bonuses of up to $3,000 along with recruiting signs and a “Come Drive The Bus With Us” bus driving event has led to its staffing goal being met for the first time in three years.

“So from a staffing standpoint, we’re at a higher level we were in for the 19-20 school year or the 20-21 school year because we’ve had to add more folks. We’ve had a really successful campaign, despite, you know, some of the barriers,” said Phil Rizzo, St. Johns County Schools Transportation Assistant Director.

The district said it adds about 10 new school bus routes each year as the population grows and is always looking to hire more drivers.

For more information about jobs, visit the district’s website.