Body found in St. Johns River believed to be missing man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it believes a body found in the St. Johns River on Tuesday afternoon is that of a man who went missing earlier this month.

JSO said it is waiting for positive confirmation and identification from the medical examiner’s office, but it thinks it was a man who was reported missing on Dec. 3.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Melvin Williams on Dec. 3 and said he was believed to be showing early signs of dementia. Investigators said Williams, 80, jumped out of a vehicle on Riverplace Boulevard near the Southbank after he became upset.

He was last seen wearing a hat that said “World’s Greatest Grandpa.”

The cause of death is under investigation and there is no foul play suspected.