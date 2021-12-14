Jacksonville woman charged with manslaughter in deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A Jacksonville woman is facing manslaughter charges in connection to a shooting that resulted in a man’s death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A jail log shows Raechelle Mo’na Jackson, 21, was admitted into the Duval County jail on Saturday morning. The Sheriff’s Office first reported the arrest Monday night.

Police said Jackson is a suspect in a criminal case that began Friday night when patrol officers were dispatched to Bennington Drive, where there was a report of a shooting.

Responding officers located a man who died at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators detained and interviewed several people to get information about what happened. Jacksonville police said the investigation revealed an “inadvertent homicide” while the victim and suspect were mishandling firearms.