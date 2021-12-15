10-year-old hospitalized in hit-and-run returns home to continue recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members told News4JAX on Tuesday that a 10-year-old boy who had been hospitalized following a hit-and-run was back home to continue his recovery.

The hit-and-run occurred on Jacksonville’s Westside on Wednesday. Deputies said the boy and his mother were crossing the street at a school bus stop when they were hit by a car. That car then took off.

Dana Mancell-Harris, the boy’s aunt, said she wasn’t sure what the recovery might entail. At times, her nephew was unresponsive, and she said he had severe brain bleeding.

“The doctors and nurses when he was admitted were extremely scared for him,” Mancell-Harris said.

Now, she’s thankful the fourth grader will be home for the holidays.

“Jett is just an intelligent, bright ray of sunshine and, you know, he really touches every life he’s a part of. He’s a special little guy,” Mancell-Harris said.

The boy’s mother was said to have a broken collarbone.

Mancell-Harris said she’s thankful for the outpouring of support from the community. On Tuesday night, a fundraising account had raised about $6,000.

She said her nephew has also been flooded with “get well” notes from his classmates at school. He even got a note from the Jaguars.

Photo provided by family member.

“It really brightens our day,” Mancell-Harris said. “Especially seeing the joy it brings him knowing that so many people care.”

As of Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office was still looking for the car that left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.